© Nils Koenning

Axel Springer Campus

Axel Springer has launched a move from print to digital media. Its new building on the campus in Berlin will act both as a symbol and a tool in this transition - a building to lure the elite of (Germany's) digital Bohemia. Bisected by a diagonal atrium that opens up to the existing Springer buildings, the essence of the design is a series of terraced floors that together form a 'valley' that creates an informal stage at the centre - a place to broadcast ideas to other parts of the company.

Read more

Location

Berlin, Germany

Client

Axel Springer

Year

2013 – ongoing

Status

Construction

Program

Office

Partners

Rem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon, Chris van Duijn

Team

Collaborators

office
~80000
team