Axel Springer Campus

Axel Springer has launched a move from print to digital media. Its new building on the campus in Berlin will act both as a symbol and a tool in this transition - a building to lure the elite of (Germany's) digital Bohemia. Bisected by a diagonal atrium that opens up to the existing Springer buildings, the essence of the design is a series of terraced floors that together form a 'valley' that creates an informal stage at the centre - a place to broadcast ideas to other parts of the company.