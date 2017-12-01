Manifesta 12 - Palermo Atlas

The 12th edition of Manifesta takes place in Palermo, Sicily. As a first stage, OMA conducted an urban study of the city. OMA’s Palermo Atlas, is meant to serve both as a creative mediation model for the biennial and a blueprint for the city’s development. Engaging with the architectural, urban, economic, social and cultural structures of Palermo, Manifesta 12 considers the city as a complex political body and an incubator of different global conditions.



For the 2018 Biennale a new curatorial model is being used, with four interdisciplinary creative mediators; Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli; Dutch filmmaker, Bregtje van der Haak; Spanish architect and scholar, Andrés Jaque; and Swiss contemporary art curator, Mirjam Varadinis.